McCoy is expected to step in as the Cardinals' starting quarterback for the final four games of the season after Kyler Murray (knee) was diagnosed Tuesday with a torn ACL, Doug Haller, Jeff Howe and Larry Holder of The Athletic report.

He'll be making what would be his third start of the season Sunday in Denver, and unless the Cardinals want to get a longer look at third-stringer Trace McSorley, the 36-year-old McCoy looks as though he'll stick atop the depth chart the rest of the way, barring injury. McCoy ended up playing the majority of Monday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots after Murray suffered the season-ending injury three snaps into the contest. Over his three appearances to date, McCoy has completed 77 of 111 attempts (69.4 percent) for 702 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while carrying 12 times for 34 yards. He's unlikely to be much more than a low-end fantasy option at quarterback, but that could be enough for McCoy to gain some relevance in leagues that start two signal-callers or have a superflex spot.