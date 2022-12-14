McCoy (neck) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With Kyler Murray suffering an ACL tear, Arizona is down to McCoy, Trace McSorley and David Blough at quarterback. McSorley is easily the best runner of the three, but McCoy is a better passer and far more experienced, offering the best hope for DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown to stay productive. McCoy is expected to start Sunday in Denver as long as he's healthy enough.
