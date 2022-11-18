McCoy (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Both McCoy and No. 1 quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) had a cap on their reps to kick off Week 11 prep. Coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't expected to make a decision on the Cardinals' starting QB for Monday's game versus the 49ers in Mexico City until later this week, but if McCoy gets the nod over Murray for a second straight week, he'll be coming off a 238-yard, one-touchdown passing performance this past Sunday at the Rams.

