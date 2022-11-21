McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Murray looks to be in a better spot on the health front this week after practicing on a limited basis Thursday through Saturday, the Cardinals apparently aren't convinced that he's healed enough from the hamstring issue to suit up Monday night. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury previously said Friday that Murray would likely be a game-time call for the Week 11 contest, so the Cardinals could wait to evaluate the signal-caller in a pregame workout before deciding on his status when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. In the likely scenario that Murray remains out, however, McCoy will pick up another start under center while Trace McSorley serves as his backup. In last week's 27-17 win over the Rams, McCoy completed 26 of 37 attempts for 238 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.