McCoy (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.
McCoy has missed the minimum four games since being placed on IR on Sept. 7. The veteran quarterback will have up to three weeks to be placed on the active roster, or he'll be forced to miss the rest of the season. Once activated McCoy is expected to be the backup to Kyler Murray, although he likely has competition with Trace McSorely currently handling the role.
