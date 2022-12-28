Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that McCoy has cleared the concussion protocol and is in line to start Sunday's game in Atlanta, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Following Kyler Murray's torn ACL that he sustained Week 14, McCoy got the nod under center Week 15, only to suffer a concussion that forced him out Week 16. McCoy has logged only one official practice since then -- he was limited last Friday -- but now that he's out of the protocol for head injuries he likely will be a full participant moving forward. As a result, he again will be the top QB on the Cardinals' depth chart, pushing back Trace McSorley to No. 2.