McCoy has been ruled out of Sunday's game in Denver with a concussion, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

McCoy was getting his second stint of the campaign as Arizona's starting quarterback after Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending ACL tear last Monday against the Patriots. After dealing with a neck injury in practice this week and now picking up a concussion on top of the existing health concern, McCoy's status in the short term is extremely murky. Trace McSorley will be the Cards' signal-caller for the rest of Week 15 and potentially beyond that point.