McCoy has been ruled out of Sunday's game in Denver with a concussion, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
McCoy was getting his second stint of the campaign as Arizona's starting quarterback after Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending ACL tear last Monday against the Patriots. After dealing with a neck injury in practice this week and now picking up a concussion on top of the existing health concern, McCoy's status in the short term is extremely murky. Trace McSorley will be the Cards' signal-caller for the rest of Week 15 and potentially beyond that point.
More News
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Cleared to start•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Limited with neck injury•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Likely to take over as starter•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Spot duty in place of Murray•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Full participant Friday•