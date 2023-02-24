McCoy (undisclosed) underwent a "minor" procedure following the 2022 season, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
The Cardinals could potentially be without their top two quarterbacks to begin this year's offseason program as Kyler Murray continues to rehab and recover from a torn ACL, while McCoy recently underwent a procedure to address an unspecified issue. However, Arizona's new head coach Jonathan Gannon said that McCoy "looks good" and should be ready to go, per Weinfuss. The 36-year-old pass thrower appears like he'll be limited to some capacity come March workouts, leaving David Blough (head) and Trace McSorley as the team's two remaining available signal callers.
