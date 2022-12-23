McCoy (concussion), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, was a limited participant at Friday's practice.

Trace McSorley will make his first career start this weekend against Tampa Bay, but McCoy looks as though he may be on a path to returning to the lineup for the Cardinals' Week 17 game in Atlanta on Jan. 1. After exiting last Sunday's loss to the Broncos and entering the NFL's concussion protocol, McCoy was a spectator for the Cardinals' first two Week 16 practices before getting back on the field Friday. According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, McCoy was spotted throwing passes with his helmet on during the open portion of Friday's session, which implies some level of progression through the five-step concussion protocol. If he can advance to full participation in practice next week while also gaining clearance from an independent neurologist, he should be in good position to start against the Falcons.