McCoy is dealing with concussion symptoms again and won't play in Sunday's game at Atlanta, with the Cardinals instead turning to David Blough as their starting quarterback, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals apparently have seen enough of Trace McSorley, who completed only one of his 10 targets to DeAndre Hopkins in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. Hopkins, meanwhile, left Friday's practice early with a knee injury, potentially putting the Arizona offense in an even worse spot entering Sunday. It'll be a challenge for Blough, who was signed two weeks ago, even against a vulnerable Atlanta defense.