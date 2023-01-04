McCoy (concussion) will not play in Sunday's season finale against Atlanta, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
David Blough will get his second start for the Cardinals while McCoy finishes up his recovery from concussion symptoms. The 36-year-old is signed with Arizona through 2023 on a contract that includes a 60 percent guarantee of his $3.75 million base salary for next season, but it's nonetheless possible the team explores new options for the backup QB role, especially if coach Kliff Kingsbury is no longer around.
More News
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Ruled out after symptoms return•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Out of protocol, set to start•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Hoping for Week 17 return•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Remains out, but progressing•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Won't play this week•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Considered day-to-day•