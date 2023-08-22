McCoy completed five of eight passes for 25 yards and had a six-yard run during Saturday's 38-10 preseason loss to the Chiefs.

McCoy was afforded the Cardinals' first three possessions of the game, but all three ended in punts. Despite the lack of headway on offense, he again worked ahead of fellow reserve quarterbacks Clayton Tune and David Blough with Kyler Murray (knee) still in recovery mode. If Murray isn't healthy by Week 1, McCoy figures to lead Arizona's offense until the former is ready to roll.