McCoy will start for an inactive Kyler Murray (ankle) on Sunday at San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona has opted to keep Murray in street clothes while he tends to a medial ankle sprain, allowing McCoy to earn his first start in a Cardinals uniform. In 47 career appearances (30 starts) with five different teams, McCoy has averaged 137.3 yards per game and tossed 30 touchdowns versus 28 interceptions. But in this outing, he won't be afforded the luxuries of DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring, inactive) and A.J. Green (reserve/COVID-19 list), meaning his options at wide receiver are Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.