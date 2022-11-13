McCoy will start in place of Kyler Murray (hamstring) on Sunday at the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray's availability came down to a game-time decision, and the Cardinals are exercising caution with their franchise signal-caller due to the hamstring injury that contained him to two limited practices during Week 10 prep. In three spot starts for Murray last season, McCoy completed 68 of 90 passes (75.6 percent) for 684 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and had 14 carries for 40 yards.