McCoy got the start in place of a sidelined Kyler Murray (knee) in Friday's preseason opener against Denver. He completed all four of his passes for 17 yards before giving way to the reserves.

The 36-year-old career backup doesn't have much to prove in a preseason game at this stage of his career, hence the brief outing. Murray is the unquestioned starter and franchise quarterback when he is available to play, but his status for Week 1 remains murky at best, which would make McCoy the de-facto starter and one of David Blough or Clayton Tune the new backup. Expect both of the younger options to continue logging big minutes in the remaining preseason games, but neither is expected to challenge Murray or McCoy in their current roles with the club.