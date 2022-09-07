The Cardinals placed McCoy on injured reserve Wednesday due to a calf strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCoy's calf strain will keep him out at least four contests. In a corresponding move, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Arizona is promoting quarterback Trace McSorley from the practice squad in order to act as the No. 2 option behind Kyler Murray. McSorley stands to immediately handle backup duties Week 1 versus the Chiefs.

