The Cardinals placed McCoy on injured reserve Wednesday due to a calf strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
McCoy's calf strain will keep him out at least four contests. In a corresponding move, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Arizona is promoting quarterback Trace McSorley from the practice squad in order to act as the No. 2 option behind Kyler Murray. McSorley stands to immediately handle backup duties Week 1 versus the Chiefs.
