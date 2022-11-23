McCoy was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough practice due to a right elbow injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In his first start in place of Kyler Murray (hamstring) in Week 10, McCoy picked up a left knee issue. After another nod Monday versus the 49ers in Mexico City, he's dealing with a new health concern. Murray seemingly is in line to be available Sunday against the Chargers after being listed as full on Wednesday's practice estimate. If the preceding comes to pass, Murray will push McCoy back to a reserve role, assuming the latter is active himself.