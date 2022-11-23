McCoy was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough practice due to a right elbow injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In his first start in place of Kyler Murray (hamstring) in Week 10, McCoy picked up a left knee issue. After another nod Monday versus the 49ers in Mexico City, he's dealing with a new health concern. Murray seemingly is in line to be available Sunday against the Chargers after being listed as full on Wednesday's practice estimate. If the preceding comes to pass, Murray will push McCoy back to a reserve role, assuming the latter is active himself.
More News
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Trampled by San Francisco•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Getting another start for Murray•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Full practice Friday•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Logs limited session Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Dealing with knee concern•