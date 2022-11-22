McCoy completed 24 of his 34 passes for 218 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Monday's 38-10 loss to San Francisco.

McCoy got his second straight start with Kyler Murray (hamstring) sidelined. He began the performance in promising enough fashion, as he led Arizona to 10 points across their first five possessions while relying heavily on DeAndre Hopkins. However, things fell apart rapidly in the second half, with the result being an abysmal performance from both an individual and team perspective. Murray has been a game-time decision each of the last two weeks, which makes it realistic for him to return in Week 12 against the Chargers.