McCoy appears likely to start Sunday's game against the Rams with top quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision but still viewed as unlikely to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

According to Fowler, the Cardinals are going to evaluate Murray in pregame warmups prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff before making a call on his status, but a source familiar with the quarterback's health has "expressed skepticism" on his chances of getting cleared to play. Murray managed only two limited practices this week on account of the hamstring issue, and given how important having full mobility is to his success, the Cardinals could be motivated to hold him out this week with the hope of avoiding a longer-term setback. If that's the case, McCoy would step in for his first start of 2022, with third-stringer Trace McSorley serving as his backup. McCoy started three games in place of the injured Murray last season, guiding Arizona to a 2-1 record while completing 75.6 percent of his 30 throws per game for an average of 228 passing yards and 13.3 rushing yards to go with three touchdowns against one interception.