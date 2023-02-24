McCoy (undisclosed) underwent a "minor" procedure following the 2022 season, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
Ahead of this year's offseason program, starting QB Kyler Murray continues to rehab and recover from a torn ACL, while McCoy recently underwent a procedure to address an unspecified issue. Though Arizona's new head coach Jonathan Gannon said that McCoy "looks good" at this stage, Darren Urban of the team's official site relays via Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill that McCoy figures to face some limitations in the offseason.
