Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said McCoy will see some snaps in Friday's preseason opener against the Broncos, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Gannon wouldn't divulge exactly how he plans to split playing time among his quarterback group, which is still without Kyler Murray (knee), but McCoy will presumably get the start Friday and play limited snaps. The veteran underwent offseason surgery to address an elbow issue, but he's been full go this offseason and will likely open 2023 as the Cardinals' starting QB.