McCoy will sit out Friday's preseason game against the Bengals, as he rests his arm, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.

This issue doesn't figure to be a great concern for McCoy, as the veteran quarterback is likely dealing with typical training camp fatigue from consistent throwing. Along with McCoy, Kyler Murray, who is nursing some wrist soreness, is also expected to watch Friday's game from the sidelines. As a result Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano are in line to share QB reps in the team's preseason opener.