McCoy (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Trace McSorley replaced McCoy after the latter was concussed during this past Sunday's 24-15 loss to the Broncos. With McCoy not on track to clear the five-step concussion protocol ahead of the weekend, McSorley will now make his first NFL start, getting the nod over recently signed David Blough despite throwing two interceptions Sunday. McCoy's next chance to play will come Week 17 at Atlanta on Jan. 1.