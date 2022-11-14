McCoy completed 26 of 37 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Rams.

In a battle of backup QBs with Kyler Murray (hamstring) and Matthew Stafford (concussion) both sidelined, McCoy came out on top over John Wolford with a solid performance that included a six-yard TD strike to fellow old-timer A.J. Green just before halftime. The 36-year-old Cardinal could return to the bench in Week 11 if Murray's ready to go, but if not McCoy would be under center for a tough NFC West battle against the 49ers.