Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Clement will be elevated from the practice squad for the Cardinals' Week 6 game in Seattle, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Arizona may wait until Saturday to make Clement's appointment to the roster official, but he'll be on hand Sunday to provide another healthy body out of the backfield with James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) sitting out Week 6 and with Jonathan Ward (hamstring) having recently been moved to injured reserve. Eno Benjamin is expected to step into Conner's usual role as Arizona's lead back, but Clement could serve as a change-of-pace option behind him in addition to contributing on special teams. Rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram is also on hand and could also have a role in the game plan behind Benjamin.