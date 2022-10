The Cardinals elevated Clement to their active roster Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

With fellow running backs James Conner (ribs) currently listed as questionable and Darrel Williams (knee) ruled out for Thursday's contest versus the Saints, Clement could find himself operating as Arizona's third backfield option in Week 7 behind Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram. The 27-year-old suited up for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but saw just 15 special teams snaps.