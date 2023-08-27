Clement carried the ball 14 times for 79 yards in Saturday's 18-17 preseason win over Minnesota.

Clement worked behind both Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado for the second consecutive week, suggesting he may be slipping down the Arizona depth chart. Positively, he did run well, tallying long gains of 29 and 10 yards. James Conner is projected to handle a significant amount of the carries out of Arizona's backfield, so regardless of exactly where Clement slots in on the depth chart he isn't likely to see many snaps with the offensive unit.