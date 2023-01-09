Clement rushed eight times for 23 yards and a touchdown while adding 25 receiving yards on three receptions in Sunday's 38-13 loss to San Francisco.

Clement led Arizona's backfield with James Conner (shin/knee) sidelined, producing his first touchdown of the season in the process. The veteran backup spent most of his time on special teams this year, logging just nine offensive touches across eight games prior to Sunday. Clement will become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.