Clement agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.
Now 28 years old, Clement has been bouncing around different rosters and practice squads for the last couple years. He appeared in nine games for the Cardinals last season, making one start, and rushed 15 times for 55 yards and one touchdown. Clement will compete for a depth role this summer.
