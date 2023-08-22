Clement tallied two carries for three yards and gathered in one of two targets for four yards during Saturday's 38-10 preseason loss to the Chiefs.

Clement was the fourth Cardinals running back to enter the game behind top option James Conner, Keaontay Ingram and undrafted rookie Emari Demercado, while Ty'Son Williams didn't see the field at all. Despite the potential demotion, Clement remains behind Conner and Ingram and ahead of Demercado and Williams on the team's third unofficial depth chart of the preseason, per Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic. Clement's performance in Saturday's exhibition at Minnesota ultimately may determine whether or not he survives cut downs with a spot on Arizona's roster.