Clement had six carries for 15 yards and hauled in all three targets for 13 yards during Friday's 18-17 preseason victory against the Broncos.

Clement handled the first touch of the game for the Cardinals (a five-yard connection with quarterback Colt McCoy) and received touches in three of the team's initial four possession. The overall output was nothing to write home about -- 2.5 yards per carry, 4.3 yards per catch -- but with James Conner and Keaontay Ingram (abdomen) unavailable, Clement may be the current leader for the No. 3 RB role in Arizona. Ty'Son Williams, Clement's main competitor, did have 10 rushes for 51 yards, but he got run in every quarter, while Clement was out of the game by the middle of the second quarter. Clement will continue to work toward locking down the aforementioned gig on Saturday, Aug. 19 versus the Chiefs.