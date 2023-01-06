Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Falcons, Conner had been handling massive snap shares in each of the Cardinals' previous seven games. His early departure in Week 17 paved the way for Clement -- who has mostly contributed on special teams this season -- to play 29 snaps on offense en route to carrying seven times for 32 yards while going without a reception on his lone target. Ingram, meanwhile, didn't play any snaps on offense, so Clement appears to be the better bet to see the larger share of Conner's vacated workload in the season finale. That said, the Cardinals have some recent draft capital invested in Ingram -- a rookie sixth-round pick -- so it wouldn't be entirely surprising if he was prioritized over the journeyman Clement.