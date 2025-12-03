Kiner was signed off the Vikings' practice squad to the Cardinals' active roster Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kiner joined the Vikings' practice squad in late September and was elevated for Minnesota's Week 10 loss to Baltimore, though he was a healthy scratch for that contest. The Cardinals waived Jermar Jefferson from the active roster and cut Sincere McCormick and Montrell Johnson from the practice squad, so the addition of Kiner helps bolster an Arizona backfield that consists of Bam Knight, Michael Carter, Emari Demercado (ankle) and Trey Benson (knee - IR).