Kiner took his only carry for two yards during Sunday's 37-14 loss in Cincinnati.

One week removed from earning a career-high six rushes that he turned into 32 yards, the undrafted rookie logged just two offensive snaps in Week 17, with the aforementioned carry occurring in the middle of the second quarter. Kiner ranked third in the RB pecking order for the Cardinals behind Emari Demercado's 30 snaps and seven touches and Michael Carter's 23 and nine, respectively. Such a breakdown likely will continue in Arizona's regular-season finale Sunday at the Rams.