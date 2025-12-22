Kiner carried six times for 32 yards while logging nine of the Cardinals' 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons.

Kiner finished second on the team to only Michael Carter in both carries and yardage, but all of his touches were contained to one second-quarter drive that culminated in a Chad Ryland 25-yard field goal. Though Kiner was efficient with his opportunities, he still looks like he could be the third man on the running-back depth chart behind both Carter and Emari Demercado, both of whom saw more usage than Kiner in the second half of the contest.