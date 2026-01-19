Kiner tallied 12 carries for 58 yards and gathered in two of three targets for 15 yards without scoring a touchdown in four regular-season appearances in 2025. He also had one kick return for 22 yards.

In a backfield that lost all of James Conner (foot), Trey Benson (knee) and Bam Knight (ankle) for the season at various points, Michael Carter (333 rushing yards) and Emari Demercado (312) ended up leading the Cardinals' ground game overall, and Kiner himself got some run over the last four games after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent back in May. Kiner maxed out at 14 offensive snaps in Week 18, and he enters the offseason as one of three running backs (also, Conner and Benson) under contract with Arizona for 2026.