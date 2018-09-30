Cardinals' Corey Peters: Active Sunday
Peters (elbow) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Peters was limited in practice throughout the week due to an elbow injury, but appears to have fully recovered. The defensive tackle remains off the IDP radar, but will nonetheless serve as a key piece in Arizona's defensive scheme.
