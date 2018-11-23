Peters (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Peters did not practice Friday after having logged limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. It remains to be seen whether the veteran suffered a setback related to his heel injury or is simply utilizing a day of rest. With fellow starting defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (calf) also listed as questionable, the Cardinals' run defense would suffer a noticeable blow if Peters were unable to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday.