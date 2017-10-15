Play

Peters (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Peters has 10 tackles (nine solo) and one pass break up through five games this season, and he'll avoid missing his first game of the season. He'll be tasked with stopping Bucs' running back Doug Martin and pressuring quarterback Jameis Winston.

