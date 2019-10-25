Cardinals' Corey Peters: Gets to QB
Peters made four tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Giants.
Peters now has 2.5 sacks over seven games. He's mainly viewed as a run-stopping asset, and he has 18 tackles so far. Peters will need to be on top of his game for Week 8's road matchup against the Saints, who could be even more fierce if Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) returns.
