Peters (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Peters is set to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday. He'll likely be replaced by Rodney Gunter, who will be tasked with stopping the tandem of Titans running backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry.

