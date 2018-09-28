Cardinals' Corey Peters: Listed as questionable
Peters (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Peters was limited in Friday's practice after being sidelined to begin the week. With Robert Nkemdiche (knee) also listed as questionable, the Cardinals could enter Sunday's game against the Seahawks missing two starting defensive tackles.
