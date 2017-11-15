Head coach Bruce Arians said Peters is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arians said Peters "could be a little bit of time." Thus, the veteran seems doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans. Third-year nose tackle Rodney Gunter would be the next man up if Peters is ultimately ruled out.

