Cardinals' Corey Peters: Posts 22 tackles in 2017
Peters had 22 tackles (18 solo) and one sack in 12 games with the Cardinals in 2017.
Peters was poised to hit free agency at the end of the season but inked an extension through 2020 in December. The 29-year-old is the anchor and run stuffer on the interior of the Cardinals defense, though his contributions don't typically light up the stat sheet.
