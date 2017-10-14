Cardinals' Corey Peters: Questionable for Sunday
Peters (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Peters sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Eagles and was able to return to the game, but was still limited in practice this week. Rodney Gunter is the next man up at nose tackle for the Cardinals if Peters is unable to suit up.
