Cardinals' Corey Peters: Questionable for Week 15
Peters (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Peters was a limited participant in practice this week and has missed the last fourth games for the Cardinals. There is no clear indication on his likelihood to play Sunday, with Rodney Gunter likely to see an increased workload if Peters cannot playy
