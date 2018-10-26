Cardinals' Corey Peters: Questionable for Week 8
Peters (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Peters was a surprise addition to the Cardinals' injury report this week, and was did not participate in Friday's practice. The severity of the veteran's injury remains undisclosed, but he appears truly questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers. If Peters is unable to suit up, expect Rodney Gunter to take the start at right defensive tackle.
