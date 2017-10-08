Cardinals' Corey Peters: Returns to action Sunday
Peters (knee) reentered the game in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Peters exited in the first half with the knee injury and was tabbed questionable to return. The 29-year-old was able to continue through the rest of the game with no apparent issues.
