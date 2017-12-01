Cardinals' Corey Peters: Ruled out Sunday
Peters (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
While Peters will miss his second straight game with an ankle sprain, Mike Jones of USA Today reported Friday that the lineman signed a three-year extension with the Cardinals, so the team looks to be happy with what they are getting out of Peters. Rodney Grunter is expected to fill in at nose tackle once again in Peters' absence.
