Cardinals' Corey Peters: Signs three-year extension
Peters (ankle) signed a three-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Friday, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.
Peters has proven to be the run stopper the Cardinals wanted him to be, and he's been rewarded with a contract that will take him through the 2020 season. Currently, though, he's dealing with an ankle injury that will cause him to miss his third consecutive game Sunday against the Rams.
More News
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.