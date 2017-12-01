Peters (ankle) signed a three-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Friday, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

Peters has proven to be the run stopper the Cardinals wanted him to be, and he's been rewarded with a contract that will take him through the 2020 season. Currently, though, he's dealing with an ankle injury that will cause him to miss his third consecutive game Sunday against the Rams.

